Biden expands contraceptive access by executive order

June 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden marked the anniversary of the Dobbs decision by signing an executive order that increases federal support and funding for contraceptives, including abortifacient “emergency contraception.”



The presidential order requires private health-insurance companies to cover costs for all approved contraceptives, and directs government agencies to expand access to contraception.



A White House statement explained: “Contraception is an essential component of reproductive health care that has only become more important in the wake of Dobbs and the ensuing crisis in women’s access to health care.”

