Vatican approves readings for Mass for self-restraint

June 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Divine Worship has approved Scripture readings for the Mass ad postulandum continentiam—a special liturgy of prayer for self-restraint.



The decree from the Vatican dicastery indicated:



The Mass ad postulandum continentiam, which is among the special liturgical celebrations included in the Roman Missal, may be celebrated for the intentions of any baptized person, the Vatican announced.





“With these biblical readings, the intention is to offer a complete celebration in order to ask for the grace of a chaste heart, free from the desire to dominate, to possess, to conquer, to peruse one’s ambitions in an unbridled manner and to satisfy one’s desires, often at the expense of the weakest.”

