Council of Cardinals meeting this week

June 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals is meeting in Rome this week, with Pope Francis in attendance at the June 26 session.



The Vatican has not disclosed the agenda for the Council’s discussions. At the last meeting, in April, the Council—which was originally created to assist the Pope in planning the reform of the Roman Curia—discussed peacemaking efforts and preparations for the Synod on Synodality.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

