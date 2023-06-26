Catholic World News

Pope writes thanks to hospital staff

June 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a note of thanks to the staff at Gemelli Hospital for the care he received during his 9-day stay there for intestinal surgery.



“In that place of suffering and hope, I was once again able to enjoy the family-like, fraternal, and welcoming atmosphere, which was greatly helpful for my recovery after the operation,” the Pope wrote.

