Papal abuse commission drafts universal guidelines; seeks input

June 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors has drafted a new set of guidelines for all local churches, hoping that they will become “a model to define safeguarding standards to be implemented in every local church across the world.”



The papal commission has has launched an online survey, seeking public opinion to refine the guidelines before they are promulgated.



The commission explained, in a statement released June 23, that the guidelines are based on “a a series of core principles that are designed to underpin local safeguarding guidelines and policies in each local church.” They require all local churches to “provide systems for receiving and managing accusations of abuse and for supporting all those affected especially victims and survivors according to requirements of the Holy Father’s instruction, Vos Estis Lux Mundi.“ The universal guidelines call for “accompaniment of those impacted by abuse,” a “competent” approach to ensuring safe environments, and clear public commitment to accountability.

