New York parish moves ‘Pride Mass’ for security reasons

June 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A parish in the New York archdiocese has announced that plans to celebrate a ‘Pride Mass’ at the Stonewall National Monument have been changed “due to concerns over the security of events in the area.”



The parish of St. Paul the Apostle, which is administered by Paulist priests, will instead hold the ‘Pride Mass’ in the parish church itself.



In May the parish hosted an art exhibit that was entitled “God is Trans A Queer Spiritual Journey.” After public protests the title of the exhibit was changed.



The Stonewall National Monument, dedicated to homosexual rights, is located at the site of a gay bar where a riot in 1969 pitted homosexual activists against police; the confrontation is regarded as the start of the gay-rights movement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

