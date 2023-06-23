Catholic World News

Minnesota bishop returns to ministry

June 23, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Lee Piché, who resigned from his post as an auxiliary in the St. Paul archdiocese in 2015, after revelations that he had ignored reports of abuse, has returned to active ministry in a limited role.



Bishop Piché, who is n ow 65, has been named vicar to serve the retired priests of the archdiocese. He is not expected to play a public role. An archdiocesan statement said: “Bishop Piché has embraced a life of prayer and penance” in the years since his resignation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

