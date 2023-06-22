Catholic World News

Sister Lucia, Fatima seer, declared ‘venerable’

June 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has advanced the cause for the beatification of Sister Lucia de Jesus Rosa dos Santos.



Sister Lucia, a Carmelite nun who died in 2005, was the last survivor among the three children to whom the Virgin Mary appeared at Fatima. The other seers, Francisco and Jacinta Marto, died in their youth and were canonized by Pope Francis in 2017.



The Dicastery for the Causes of Saints proclaimed, in a decree issued June 22, that Sister Lucia had lived a life of “heroic virtue.” She thus gains the title “venerable,” and is eligible for beatification if a miracle is attributed to her intercession.



In other decrees issued June 22, the Dicastery recognized the martyrdom of 20 people killed during the Spanish Civil War, and also confirmed the heroic virtue of four other candidates for beatification:





Sister Mary Lange, a native Cuban who worked in the US;

Archbishop Antonio de Almeida Lustosa of Fortaleza, Brazil;

Father Antonio Pagani, a Franciscan theologian who was active in the Council of Trent; and

Sister Anna Cantalupo, a Vicentian nun from Sicily.

