Former Vatican auditor, involved in lawsuit, dead at 63

June 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Ferruccio Panicco, the Vatican’s former deputy auditor general, who had brought suit for wrongful termination of employment, died on June 21 at the age of 64 after a long battle with prostate cancer.



Panicco had joined his former boss, Libero Milone, in the lawsuit against the Vatican Secretariat of State, contending that they were fired after they discovered evidence of financial corruption. Their suit is still pending.



Panicco had charged that when he was dismissed, medical records that he had kept in his office were confiscated, delaying the diagnosis of his prostate cancer. He had told reporters, “I think that without this delay in the diagnosis it would have been early enough not to have an incurable disease.”

