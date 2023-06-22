Catholic World News

Pope complains of shortness of breath

June 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis complained of shortness of breath, and did not deliver a scheduled speech to an audience of charity workers on June 22. The written text of the Pope’s planned remarks was instead distributed to participants.



The Pope said that he was “still under the effect of anesthesia” from his intestinal surgery two weeks ago. The Pope had complained in the past about the lingering effects of anesthesia, after previous surgery in 2021.



Although his surgeon reported that the Pontiff had tolerated the anesthesia well in his most recent procedure, the Vatican has disclosed that the Pope has been taking “respiratory therapy” this past week.

