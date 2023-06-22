Catholic World News

400-year-old church emerges from the waters in Mexico

June 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A 16th-century church, submerged in 1966 when a hydroelectric dam was constructed, has reappeared because of a drought, according to the report.

