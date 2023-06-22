Catholic World News

No ‘transgender mandate’ for Catholic doctors as Biden administration declines to appeal ruling

June 22, 2023

Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “The rulings mark a victory for compassionate, evidence-based healthcare and protect religious doctors and hospitals across the country from suffering multimillion-dollar penalties for following their religious beliefs, conscience, and informed medical judgment,” the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty stated after the Biden administration declined to appeal a federal court ruling.

