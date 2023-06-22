Catholic World News

Frozen bank accounts are freezing the Church in Nicaragua

June 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Frozen bank accounts in Nicaragua have meant in recent weeks the financial asphyxiation of hundreds of Catholic institutions in the country,” according to the report.



“The situation in Managua [the nation’s capital] might be the most severe, because all parishes in the archdiocese use a centralized bank account to receive donations and pay their bills, leaving the entire diocese and its parishes without access to money.”

