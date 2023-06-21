Catholic World News

Federal judge strikes down Arkansas law banning transgender procedures on minors

June 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: US District Judge Jay Moody, appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama, struck down an Arkansas law that protected minors from surgical mutilation, puberty blockers, and unnatural hormone injections, on the grounds that the law violates the United States Constitution’s equal-protection and due-process clauses.



Judge Moody wrote that such procedures improve “the mental health and well-being of patients and that, by prohibiting [them], the state undermined the interests it claims to be advancing.”



Arkansas officials vowed to appeal the ruling.

