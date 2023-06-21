Catholic World News

USCCB remains ‘steadfast’ in support of refugees, committee chairman says

June 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “At a time when refugees, asylum seekers, stateless persons, and others are confronted with growing indifference or outright hostility, we remain steadfast in our support, guided by the courageous examples of those who came before,” Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, said in a statement for World Refugee Day.



Bishop Seitz’s statement also emphasized “the importance of interfaith partnerships in the effort to pastorally minister to refugees.” Representative of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Episcopal Church, the Jewish refugee aid agency HIAS, and Islamic Relief USA took part in an interfaith conversation on June 20.

