Catholics in South Sudan voice alarm over forced marriage

June 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “During my pastoral visits, I heard some elders are forcing their girls to get married while still young because of cows” [as marriage payment for a daughter], said Bishop Emmanuel Napeta of Torit, following a Human Rights Watch report on forced marriage in South Sudan. “I want our elders to denounce these issues of forced and early marriages because it stops the girls from getting the education they want.”



The nation of 11.5 million (map) is 61% Christian (38% Catholic), 32% ethnic religionist, and 7% Muslim, and gained independence from largely Muslim Sudan in 2011. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in February.

