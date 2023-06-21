Catholic World News

Never lose sense of wonder, Pope tells young astronomers

June 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a message to participants in the Summer School of Astrophysics of the Vatican Observatory.



“Perhaps the most amazing thing about this universe is that it contains creatures like us, men and women who possess the ability to observe it with wonder and to ‘interrogate’ it,” Pope Francis wrote. “Indeed, when the Psalmist asks, ‘What is man that you should keep him in mind, mortal man that you care for him,’ he immediately goes on to say, ‘Yet you have made him little less than a God; with glory and honor you crowned him’ (Ps 8:5-6).”



The message, dated June 15 (the last full day of the Pope’s recent hospitalization), was released on June 20.

