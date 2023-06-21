Catholic World News

US bishops encourage Catholics to ‘read, pray and discuss’ synod working document

June 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement welcoming the release of the instrumentum laboris (working document) of the Synod on Synodality.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!