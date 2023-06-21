Catholic World News

Confront issue of refugees, Pope urges

June 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On World Refugee Day (June 20), Pope Francis tweeted, “Thinking of Christ present in so many desperate people fleeing conflicts and climate change, the problem of hospitality needs to be confronted together, without excuses and without delay, because the effects will be felt, sooner or later, by all of us.”

