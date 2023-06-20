Catholic World News

Pectoral cross of Benedict XVI stolen from Bavarian church

June 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A pectoral cross that had been donated by Pope Benedict XVI has been stolen from a church in Bavaria.



After his resignation from the papacy the late Pontiff had given the cross, which he had once worn, to the church in the town of Traunstein, where he lived as a child. The cross had been in a display case in the church since 2020.

