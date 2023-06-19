Catholic World News

Nicaraguan government freezes priests’ bank accounts

June 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega has frozen the bank accounts of several Catholic priests, saying that police are investigating them for possible money laundering.



The priests—from at least five different dioceses—were given no explanation why their bank accounts were suddenly inaccessible, and have not been charged with any crime.



The Ortega regime has prosecuted Catholic clerics and closed down Catholic institutions as the government escalates its offensive against the Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!