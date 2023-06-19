Catholic World News
Black Catholics celebrate Juneteenth, reckon with Church’s history of slavery
June 19, 2023
Continue to this story on Washington Post
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington presided at a special Mass on June 18 to commemorate Juneteenth.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
