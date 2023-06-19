Catholic World News

‘Pro-choice’ identification rises to near record high in US

June 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: 55% of Americans describe themselves as pro-choice—up from 49% a year ago—and 39% describe themselves as pro-life, the lowest figure since 1996, according to a Gallup poll of 1,007 US adults.



For the first time since Gallup asked the question in 2001, a majority of those surveyed (52%) viewed abortion as morally acceptable. 35% said abortion should be legal in all circumstances, and 18% said it should be legal under most circumstances.



32% of those surveyed said abortion should be legal in only a few circumstances, and 13% said it should be illegal in all circumstances.



The Gallup survey revealed logically inconsistent thinking on abortion among a significant number of Americans. While 35% of those surveyed said abortion should be legal under all circumstances, only 20% of the same survey group said that abortion should be legal in the third trimester. 36% of those surveyed said abortion should be legal in the second trimester, and 67% said it should be legal in the first trimester.

