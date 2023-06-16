Catholic World News

New York attorney general sues pro-life group

June 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed suit against Red Rose Rescue.



“Red Rose Rescuers stay in the place of execution in solidarity with their abandoned brothers and sisters performing a non-violent act of defense through their continued presence inside the killing centers remaining with them for as long as they can,” the pro-life group states on its website.

