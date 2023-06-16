Catholic World News

US bishops discuss forming ‘Eucharistic missionaries’, synodality at spring meeting

June 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On June 15, at the US bishops’ spring meeting, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, addressed the US bishops (Pillar analysis).



In addition, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the USCCB, addressed his brother bishops; the US bishops sent a message to Pope Francis; and Bishop Andrew Cozzens offered an update on the National Eucharistic Revival.

