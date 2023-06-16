Catholic World News

1st photos of Pope released after abdominal surgery, in visit to sick children

June 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On June 15—eight days after his abdominal surgery—Pope Francis visited sick children on the floor of the hospital on which he was staying.

