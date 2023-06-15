Catholic World News
Pope stresses bond between elderly, young people
June 15, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the 3rd World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, Pope Francis says:
God wants young people to bring joy to the hearts of the elderly, as Mary did to Elizabeth, and gain wisdom from their experiences. Yet, above all, the Lord wants us not to abandon the elderly or to push them to the margins of life, as tragically happens all too often in our time.Following up on the papal statement, the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life recommended that all Catholic dioceses and parishes schedule “a solemn Eucharistic celebration together with grandparents and the elderly” and ask young people to visit the elderly on Sunday, July 23— the date for the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. The Dicastery also suggested that the elderly pray for young people on World Youth Day, which will open in Lisbon that week. The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
