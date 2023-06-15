Catholic World News

Pope stresses bond between elderly, young people

June 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the 3rd World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, Pope Francis says:





God wants young people to bring joy to the hearts of the elderly, as Mary did to Elizabeth, and gain wisdom from their experiences. Yet, above all, the Lord wants us not to abandon the elderly or to push them to the margins of life, as tragically happens all too often in our time.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!