Catholic World News

Pope to be discharged from hospital Friday

June 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will be released from Gemelli Hospital on Friday morning, the Vatican has announced.



“The medical staff reports that the clinical course is proceeding regularly, without complications, and therefore they are planning his discharge for the next few days,” Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said on June 14, one week after the Pope underwent abdominal surgery at Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic in Rome. The next day the Vatican announced that the Pope’s discharge had been scheduled.



The Pontiff will continue his recovery under the care of his medical team at the Vatican.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!