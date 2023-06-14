Catholic World News

Recognize damage done by lockdown, Msgr. Pope urges

June 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Charles Pope—who cautioned against irrational fears during the Covid lockdown—now writes that we must recognize the “horrific toll these draconian measures took on our human family.



In a column for the National Catholic Register, Msgr. Pope observes:





Few came out of this horrifying period with a higher opinion of or trust in political leaders, the CDC, the wider scientific community and the media. As the last COVID restrictions end, I can only pray that we learned important lessons and never again allow ourselves to so readily hand over important freedoms and our precious liturgy and sacraments.

