Pro-life agency in Rome vandalized by LGBT marchers

June 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The office of the Pro Vita & Famiglia organization in Rome was vandalized by participants in a Pride March on June 10.



Marchers shouted insults as they passed the building, and some painted slogans (“Fascists should be hanged” and “transfeminist revenge” on the gate. The building was also pelted with eggs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

