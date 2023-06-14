Catholic World News
Pro-life agency in Rome vandalized by LGBT marchers
June 14, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The office of the Pro Vita & Famiglia organization in Rome was vandalized by participants in a Pride March on June 10.
Marchers shouted insults as they passed the building, and some painted slogans (“Fascists should be hanged” and “transfeminist revenge” on the gate. The building was also pelted with eggs.
