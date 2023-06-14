Catholic World News

New York prosecutor targets pro-life activists

June 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against a pro-life activist group, the Red Rose Rescue, asking a federal court to bar the members from the vicinity of any abortion clinic.



Members of Red Rose Rescue work to dissuade women from abortion and provide them with resources to continue their pregnancies. They sometimes enter abortion clinics and offer red roses to women.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!