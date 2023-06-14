Catholic World News

Catholic colleges increase assistance to students facing unexpected pregnancies

June 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Our colleges were looking for ways to demonstrate their Catholic faith, and so many of them added programs and services to support students during pregnancy and through childbirth and the parenting process,” Rebecca Sawyer, vice president of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities, said of new efforts to support pregnant students in light of the Dobbs decision.

