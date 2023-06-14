Catholic World News

USCCB, Catholic Charities call for ‘robust funding’ of federal housing programs

June 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Robust investments in federal housing programs equip families and communities with the resources they need to thrive,” Archbishop Borys Gudziak (chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development) and Anthony Granado (VP of government relations for Catholic Charities USA) wrote in a June 13 letter to members of Congress.



“A just framework for future budgets cannot rely on disproportionate cuts in essential services to poor and other vulnerable persons. It requires shared sacrifice by all, including raising adequate revenues, eliminating unnecessary spending, and addressing the long-term costs of health insurance and retirement programs fairly,” they added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!