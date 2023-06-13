Catholic World News

US bishops urge prayers of reparation for Dodger ‘blasphemy

June 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops have asked the faithful to pray the litany of the Sacred Heart on June 16—the feast of the Sacred Heart—“as an act of reparation for the blasphemies against our Lord we see in our culture today.”



In their message, the USCCB leaders particularly note that the Los Angeles Dodgers have “shockingly chosen” to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on that day. “This is not just offensive and painful to Christians everywhere; it is blasphemy,” they say.



The USCCB statement is signed by Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the episcopal conference; and by Cardinals Timothy Dolan of New York and José Gomez of Los Angeles

