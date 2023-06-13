Catholic World News

Catholic priest testifies before European Parliament about religious repression in Belarus

June 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Belarus, an Eastern European nation of 9.4 million (map), is 80% Christian (65% Orthodox, 12% Catholic). Alexander Lukashenko, known for his repressive rule, has been the nation’s president since 1994.

