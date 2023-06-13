Catholic World News

‘Pride Mass’ canceled at Duquesne University

June 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

CWN Editor's Note: Following a request by Bishop David Zubik of Pittsburgh, a “Pride Mass” was canceled at Duquesne University, a Catholic college founded by the Congregation of the Holy Spirit. The Mass was organized by Catholics for Change in Our Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!