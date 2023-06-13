Catholic World News

Ending racism demands ‘hard spiritual work,’ Eucharistic commitment, Philadelphia archbishop says

June 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Nelson Pérez of Philadelphia has issued “We Are One Body,” a pastoral letter on racial healing.

