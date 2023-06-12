Catholic World News

Papal message to European political party

June 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “The Christian politician should distinguish himself by the seriousness with which he approaches issues, rejecting opportunistic solutions and always holding firm to the criteria of the dignity of the person and the common good,” Pope Francis wrote in a June 9 message (Italian) to the European People’s Party Group at the European Parliament.



“In this regard, you have a very rich heritage on which to draw to bring your original contribution to European politics, namely the social doctrine of the Church,” he continued. ‘Think, for example, of the two principles of solidarity and subsidiarity and their virtuous dynamic.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!