Papal peace envoy for Ukraine says aim is dialogue, not mediation

June 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna discussed his role as papal envoy in an effort to lay the groundwork for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

