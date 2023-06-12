Catholic World News

New HHS privacy regulation protects abortionists and thwarts pro-life laws, USCCB warns

June 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ general counsel submitted public comments on a proposed new federal regulation on “reproductive health care privacy.”



In an action alert, Human Life Action warned that the regulation would “thwart enforcement of laws on state, local or federal levels that protect minor girls from being exploited and then forcibly subjected to abortions”; “prevent oversight of regulations on abortion providers”; and “prevent informed consent and parental notification laws from being enforced.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

