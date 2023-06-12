Catholic World News

Year of parish Eucharistic revival begins in US

June 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following a year of diocesan revival, the US bishops’ National Eucharistic Revival began a year of parish revival on June 11, the Feast of Corpus Christi. The National Eucharistic Revival culminates in a National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis in June 2024.

