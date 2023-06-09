Vatican-Orthodox dialogue commission issues document on synodality, primacy
June 09, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue Between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church concluded a seven-day meeting in Alexandria, Egypt—the 15th such session since 1980—and issued the Alexandria Document on synodality and primacy in the second millennium and today.
At the previous session in Chieti, Italy, in 2016, the joint international commission issued the Chieti Document on synodality and primacy in the first millennium.
