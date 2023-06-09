Catholic World News

French bishop who oversaw vocations boom awaits Pope’s verdict

June 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A year ago, the Vatican ordered Bishop Dominique Rey of Fréjus-Toulon to suspend all ordinations to the priesthood and diaconate. In February, the diocese was subject to an apostolic visitation.

