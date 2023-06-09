Catholic World News
Priest murdered in Nigeria
June 09, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Father Charles Onomhoale Igechi, a priest of the Archdiocese of Benin City in Nigeria, was shot to death on June 7. He was ordained to the priesthood less than a year ago.
In the past two weeks, three other priests have been abducted in Africa’s most populous nation.
