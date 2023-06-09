Catholic World News

Bishops appeal for dialogue between North, South Korea amid escalating tensions

June 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two commissions of the Korean bishops’ conference called for dialogue between North and South Korea amid escalating tensions.



“These days we are again facing a serious crisis,” the bishops warned. “North Korea continues to conduct missile tests, and the military exercises by South Korea and the United States in response are also very impressive. The dialogue for a peaceful solution has long ceased,”

