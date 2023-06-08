Catholic World News

DeSantis sent migrants to Sacramento Catholic Charities office

June 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The office of Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has confirmed that he sent a group of 16 migrants to the office of Catholic Charities in Sacramento last week.



The DeSantis administration—which has said that it would transport migrants to locations that had promised to welcome refugees—arranged to have the South American migrants flown to California, to be delivered to the Catholic Charities office.



Representatives of Catholic Charities were shocked by the sudden appearance of the migrants. California Governor Gavin Newsom denounced the move, and threatened to bring charges against DeSantis for mistreating the migrants. A spokesman for the Florida governor countered that the migrants had traveled willingly, to a locale that had said they would be welcome.

