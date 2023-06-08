Catholic World News

Indian nun arrested for celebration of vows

June 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An Indian nun who was celebrating her vows was arrested in the Jashpur district for violating “anti-conversion” laws.



The young religious, a member of the Daughters of St. Anne, had returned to her native village for a celebration of her vows. Local Hindu activists complained that the celebration was offensive to other faiths.

