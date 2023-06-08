Catholic World News

Vatican judges dismiss defense motions, end evidence phase in financial trial

June 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following 60 hearings over a two-year period, the trial will resume in July, when the prosecution will present its case. Defense attorneys are scheduled to present their case in October.

