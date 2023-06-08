Catholic World News

USCCB president calls for prayers for Pope Francis

June 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “As Pope Francis recovers from surgery, he is strengthened by faith in the healing power of our merciful God,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “Please keep Pope Francis and all those in the hospital in your prayers today and every day. Jesus always walks with us and is even closer whenever we need healing and comfort.”

