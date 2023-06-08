Catholic World News

Philippine bishops come to defense of indigenous Ati people

June 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Philippine bishops’ Episcopal Commission for Indigenous Populations has issued a statement in support of the land rights of the Ati people, who live on Boracay and other islands.



“Land disputes have emerged in recent years over the property titles assigned by the government to the Ati of Boracay in 2018: this ownership is disputed by public and private actors who would like to take away the land where they reside,” the Fides news agency reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!